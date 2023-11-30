World AIDS Day: History, Significance, Theme - Difference Between AIDS And HIV

Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to raising awareness about AIDS which is caused due to HIV infection. People around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS.

According to the United Nations, "The world can end AIDS, with communities leading the way. Organisations of communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV are the frontline of progress in the HIV response. Communities connect people with person-centred public health services, build trust, innovate, monitor implementation of policies and services, and hold providers accountable."

World AIDS Day: History And Significance

It was in 1988 that the World Health Organization (WHO) announced World AIDS Day as an official global health observance. The WHO took the step in response to the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic. The health organisation wanted a growing awareness about the disease so that people make wise choices and get tested on time. The significance of the day lies in the fact that with awareness, the world can fight together to beat the deadly disease. It's also important to remain updated about the latest medical developments to avail timely and right treatment for the disease.

World AIDS Day 2023: Theme

"The world can end AIDS with communities leading the way. That is why the theme for World AIDS Day this year is ‘Let communities lead’, and much more than a celebration of the achievements of communities, it is a call to action to enable and support communities in their leadership roles," shares the World Health Organization website.

Difference Between HIV And AIDS

While most people confuse HIV and AIDS as the same thing, it's not the case. HIV is a virus that may cause an infection while AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is a condition. AIDS is acquired only after the contraction of HIV, but not all HIV cases develop into AIDS. Experts acknowledge that with the advancement of medical science if HIV is detected on time, with medication and care, people who have contracted the virus are able to lead full and healthy lives.