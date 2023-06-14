World Blood Donor Day 2023: Common Fears Of Blood Donation, Tips To Overcome Them

One of the simplest and most impactful ways to help others, particularly when there is a blood shortage, is to donate blood. When you give blood, you support individuals going through a wide range of medical procedures or treatments, such as childbirth, chemotherapy for cancer patients, or ongoing transfusions for a chronic illness.

Dr Prasad Kuvalekar, Consultant Physician Internal Medicine at DPU Private Super Speciality Hospital, Pune shares top reasons why people are afraid or skip donating blood on a regular basis.

Without these contributions, hospitals and healthcare facilities would have to find a reliable source of blood elsewhere. Your fear of needles or your aversion to giving blood may be what's keeping you from volunteering. However, there are other strategies to deal with each aversion so that you may also have an impact.

Throughout the year, there are several instances when blood is running low in blood centres and blood banks around the nation. Here are a few reasons why most individuals don't give blood, along with solutions you may use to assist those in need.

Three Main Reasons why people don't donate blood regularly

Infection

Some people are concerned that a donation will put them at risk for infection. A new sterile collection set, including the needle, is used for each donor. That means there is no risk of getting an infection or disease from needle use when donating blood.

Worsening medical conditions

Others worry that donating will wear them out or worsen a current medical condition. Each person is screened and evaluated carefully to make sure that he or she can donate blood safely. Also, a typical donation is about one pint of blood and your body has between 10 and 12 pints. You have more than enough remaining blood in your body to transport nutrients and oxygen throughout your body and fight infection.

Needles

Some people are worried about seeing blood or needles during the donation. These sights can make some people feel uneasy. During the donation process, you don't need to watch the needle being inserted or see any blood. Many people bring mobile devices or books to keep their focus elsewhere during their donation time.

Blood donation is, in fact, a fulfilling and worthwhile experience. Here are a few additional justifications for giving:

All blood types are accepted and needed

Certain blood types are more adaptable than others, it is true. It's also true that every single donation of blood is worthwhile and has the potential to save lives.

It is crucial that you donate blood regardless of your blood type since blood centres frequently run out of all blood kinds, particularly during the winter. Observe how various blood types are utilised after donations.

Blood donations make a real impact

Small and irregular donor populations can often result in shortages, particularly in remote areas. The next blood drives at your nearest clinic or hospital may result in a life being saved.

A single blood donation can save the lives of up to three individuals, many of whom are in grave danger and require transfusions to replenish lost blood. Your gift may not only help someone in need, but it may also enable you to face a fear at the same time.