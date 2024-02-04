World Cancer Day 2024: Expert Shares Steps That May Help Prevent Breast Cancer

Breast cancer awareness has become more prominent within the last few years, but stopping prevention efforts often is sidelined. Although the campaigns of raising awareness are inevitable in fighting against breast cancer, understanding and putting into practice measures for prevention prove inaudibly essential as well.

The prevention of breast cancer does not only entail raising the awareness of individuals, but it also requires practical steps that can become part of normal life. The comprehensive philosophy together with healthy living habits, frequent check-ups, genetic consciousness, and environmental consideration gives a chance for people to take responsibility for their health.

Instead of focusing on how to treat breast cancer, the focus should be placed on preventing it, and thus breast cancer will become more than treatable but preventable in the future.

Dr Namita Pandey - Breast Onco Surgeon, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai shares practical steps in preventing breast cancer.

1. Healthy Lifestyle:

To prevent breast cancer, the beginning is laying a healthy lifestyle. Trimming a healthy lifestyle becomes essential including regular workouts, a diet rich in fruits, veggies, and whole grains, and a fit body. These practices not only promote a general feeling of personal well-being but assist in preventing breast cancer as well.

2. Limit Alcohol Consumption:

There is evidence supporting the direct connection between the amount of alcohol consumed and an incidence and surge in breast cancer development. It is a realistic measure to prevent the disease but, don’t overdo alcohol. When limited to women who may have some alcohol, moderation should be a guide.

3. Quit Smoking:

The role of tobacco consumption as a cause of breast cancer has aslo been highlighted . Cessation of smoking is a huge step in prohibitory actions. Not only does it minimize cancer-risk aspects but also improves general well-being. Find help for life from loved ones or professionals to break the addiction effectively.

4. Breastfeeding:

If a female has a chance, then breastfeeding should be done because when one breastfeeds it is diametrically protective against cancer of the breast. Studies have shown that breastfeeding helps in reducing the risk, the longer the period, the higher the protection against neoplasia. It is a healthy and nutritional way to ensure the feeding of the infant and also ensure goodment of the mother.

5.Prioritize Breast Cancer Screening:

Tools such as mammograms, clinical breast exams and self-exams can detect abnormalities that might help an early diagnosis. The prevention strategy includes two components, both of which are essential for the set goal to be achieved: body awareness and timely consultation in healthcare professionals.

6. Know Your Family Medical History:

Approaching the risk of avowing breast cancer becomes vital in terms of understanding one’s genetic makeup. Genetic counseling and testing can detect mutations, which are inherited, including mutations that carry either BRCA1 or the BRCA2 genes. Having this information, people can spontaneously take actions such as more surveillance activities or pre-emptive surgical interventions.

7. Environmental Factors:

Looking at the interplay of the factors contributing to breast cancer is also an emerging idea of prevention. Limiting the amounts of endocrine-disrupting chemicals contained in some varieties of plastics and household products, and being careful about carcinogens, can be a deepening in an integral prevention approach.

8. Stress Management:

Chronic stress has also been associated with several health conditions that include high chances of developing cancer. Efforts to incorporate one or more of the popular stress management techniques, such as communication and meditation, yoga or mindfulness practices in everyday life prove useful. Not only do these practices relieve stress, but also lead to factors that enrich overall mental and emotional well-being.