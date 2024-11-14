World Diabetes Day is a global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus. The aim behind observing the day is to raise awareness about diabetes, a disease that affects millions of people globally and can lead to severe health complications if left unchecked. The day is marked on November 14 every year, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922. Incidentally, November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in several countries, including India. So on November 14, 2024, Dr A. Sharda, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, shares tips for keeping your kids diabetes-free.

World Diabetes Day: High Blood Sugar In Children

Dr A. Sharda shares that diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes, is becoming more prevalent among children, driven by factors like unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, and increasing rates of obesity. "Around 80% of children suffering from type 2 diabetes are obese/overweight," adds Dr Sharda. The doctor says that parents and concerned adults can help prevent the onset of diabetes in kids by following a few simple measures:

1. Encourage Healthy Eating Habits

Ensure children have a balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit sugary snacks, sodas, and processed foods high in unhealthy fats and refined sugars, which can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance. Teaching children to enjoy healthy, flavourful meals helps them develop a strong relationship with food.

2. Promote Regular Physical Activity

Physical activity plays a crucial role in preventing diabetes. It helps children maintain a healthy weight, improves insulin sensitivity, and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Aim for at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day, such as biking, swimming, or playing sports."

3. Encourage Healthy Weight Management

Obesity is one of the most significant risk factors for Type 2 diabetes. Parents can help their children achieve and maintain a healthy weight by providing balanced meals, encouraging physical activity, and reducing sedentary behaviours like excessive screen time. Promoting a positive body image and focusing on health rather than appearance is key to fostering a healthy relationship with weight management.

4. Limit Sugary Drinks And Over-Processed Food

Sugary beverages like sodas, fruit juices, and energy drinks are high in calories and contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance. Encourage children to drink water, milk, or unsweetened beverages instead.

5. Set A Positive Example

Children are more likely to adopt healthy habits if they see their parents and caregivers practising them. Be a role model for good eating, regular exercise, and balanced lifestyle choices. By creating a supportive environment at home, families can work together to reduce the risk of diabetes in children.

6. Look For Signs Of Insulin resistance

A few signs of insulin resistance are the darkening of the skin at the back of the neck, increased abdominal obesity, and skin tags. A family history of diabetes in the parents and first-degree relatives also predisposes the child to develop diabetes in the future. If your child has any of these traits or risk factors, please contact your doctor for testing and seek support to prevent diabetes and its complications.

"For Type 1 Diabetes prevention, the siblings of children with Diabetes can be under surveillance and certain medicines can be used to prevent the onset of Diabetes in case the autoimmune tests indicate the risk for Type 1 Diabetes," adds Dr Sharda.