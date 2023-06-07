World Food Safety Day: With 'Food Standards Save Lives' As 2023 Theme, Here Is The Day's Significance And History

World Food Safety Day 2023: Every year on June 7th, there is a commemoration of World Food Safety Day to raise awareness of the safety and quality of food across the world. Along with endangering the economic stability of nations, poor food has a grave effect on people's health and well-being.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) work together to mark World Food Safety Day and raise awareness of the negative effects of contaminated water and food on health worldwide. This day is commemorated to raise awareness of and take precautions against food-borne diseases.

The Theme of World Food Safety Day 2023

The theme of World Food Safety Day 2023 is "Food Standards Save Lives."

The majority of individuals rely on the information on consumable item packaging to determine if their food is safe. Farmers and food processors are guided by these food safety requirements. Customers may make educated decisions with the support of nutrition and allergy labels.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Significance

Due to the increased use of pesticides, chemicals, and additives in food due to modern farming practices, consumers will suffer if these substances are not controlled. Another significant issue is water pollution. To promote the best health for all customers, World Food Safety Day makes sure that food standards are followed.

World Food Safety Day 2023: History

The FAO/WHO Food Standards Programme is implemented by the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), which backed a proposal to observe World Food Safety Day in 2016. In July of the following year, at its 40th session, the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) adopted a resolution in favour of the concept, which was also backed by WHO.

The United Nations General Assembly finally declared on December 20, 2018, that World Food Safety Day will be commemorated on June 7 in its resolution 73/250.

World Food Safety Day: Inspiring Slogan and Quotes To Spread Awareness

Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food- Hippocrates

Food safety involves everybody in the food chain- Mike Johanns

We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine gun- George Orwell

"Each and every member of the food industry, from farm to fork, must create a culture where food safety and nutrition is paramount."- Bill Marler

"Each stage of the supply chain that delivers food from the farm to the dinner table is obligated to improve, or at a minimum not degrade, the food risk profile."- Mike Robach