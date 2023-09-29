World Heart Day 2023: Expert Shares Common Signs Of Stress That May Affect Heart Health

In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an unwelcome companion for many, affecting not only our mental well-being but also posing a significant threat to our physical health. One area where the impact of stress is particularly concerning is heart health. Research has long suggested a powerful link between chronic stress and heart-related issues, making it imperative to understand how stress can wreak havoc on this vital organ.

In our modern lives, the triggers for stress are often ongoing and persistent, leading to prolonged activation of the stress response. This chronic stress can take a toll on the heart in several ways.

Dr Chandrashekar, Associate Director, Cardiology, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh shares how stress can impact heart health.

Also read: World Heart Day 2023: Shifting Perspective From Protection To Prevention - Expert Speaks

How Does Stress Impact Heart Health?

Dr Chandrashekar explains, “Stress affects heart health through the activation of the sympathetic nervous system, elevating blood pressure and heart rate. Chronic stress can lead to hypertension, inflammation, and insulin resistance, increasing the risk of atherosclerosis and heart disease.”

Unhealthy habits like overeating, smoking, and inactivity often accompany stress, compounding cardiovascular risks. Stress-induced sleep disturbances and psychological factors like depression also contribute. Additionally, stress can promote platelet activation and clot formation, potentially leading to heart attacks and strokes. Managing stress with relaxation techniques, exercise, and healthy habits is essential for preserving heart health and minimizing these detrimental physiological effects, he further added.

Common Signs And Symptoms Of Stress That May Affect Heart Health

Dr Chandrashekar shares, common signs and symptoms of stress that may affect heart health include elevated blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, chest pain or discomfort, palpitations, shortness of breath, digestive problems, sleep disturbances, increased fatigue, changes in eating habits, weight fluctuations, mood changes like depression and anxiety, substance abuse, and increased blood clotting.

Chronic stress can exacerbate these symptoms, leading to long-term cardiovascular risk factors. Managing stress through relaxation techniques, exercise, a balanced diet, and seeking mental health support is essential for reducing the impact of stress on heart health and minimizing the risk of heart disease, he further shared.

Can Chronic Stress Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease?

Dr Chandrashekar says, “Yes, chronic stress can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. Prolonged stress triggers physiological responses like elevated blood pressure, increased heart rate, inflammation, and unhealthy lifestyle choices such as poor diet and smoking. These factors can lead to atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of arteries), hypertension (high blood pressure), and other cardiovascular issues over time.”

Effective Strategies For Managing And Reducing Stress In Everyday Life

Dr Chandrashekar shares effective stress management strategies which includes:

• Physical Activity: Regular exercise reduces stress hormones and promotes relaxation.

• Mindfulness and Meditation: These practices can help calm the mind and reduce anxiety.

• Deep Breathing: Controlled breathing exercises can lower stress responses.

• Healthy Diet: Nutrient-rich foods support overall well-being.

• Adequate Sleep: Quality sleep restores the body and mind.

• Time Management: Prioritize tasks and set realistic goals to reduce stressors.

• Social Support: Share concerns with friends or family to alleviate emotional burdens.

• Hobbies and Relaxation: Engage in enjoyable activities to unwind.

• Limit Stimulants: Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake.

• Professional Help: Seek therapy or counseling for chronic stress. Experiment with various strategies to find what works best for individual.