Yoga For Heart - 10 Yoga Asanas And Meditation Techniques For Healthy Heart

Every year on September 29, World Heart Day is observed and the aim of the day is to raise awareness and mobilise international action against cardiovascular diseases. Apart from a healthy lifestyle - less junk food, adequate sleep, physical activity - and medications, wherever required, yoga asanas can play a big role in ensuring heart health. Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shares, "Regular practice of certain yoga asanas (postures) can contribute to a healthier heart by improving circulation, reducing stress, and promoting overall well-being."

Yoga Asanas To Better Heart Health

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares some straightforward yoga asanas that you can incorporate into your routine to support your heart health. Remember to check with your doctor and fitness trainer if you have health issues.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Start by standing tall with your feet together and arms at your sides. Tadasana helps improve posture, which can alleviate stress on the heart and lungs. It also enhances overall body awareness.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Stand on one leg and place the sole of your foot against the inner thigh of the opposite leg. This pose improves balance and concentration, reducing stress levels that can impact the heart.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Extend your legs wide apart and reach down to touch your toes with one hand while extending the other arm up. Trikonasana helps stretch the chest and improves circulation.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie face down with your hands under your shoulders and push your chest up. Bhujangasana strengthens the back and opens up the chest, enhancing lung capacity.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Sit with your legs stretched out and bend forward to touch your toes. This asana reduces stress and calms the mind, which can benefit heart health.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands. Dhanurasana helps improve digestion and strengthens the back, which indirectly supports heart health.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

Sit cross-legged with your spine straight. Sukhasana is a simple meditation pose that promotes relaxation and reduces stress, which is crucial for a healthy heart.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Lie on your back with your arms and legs relaxed. Savasana is a relaxation pose that helps lower blood pressure and calm the nervous system.

Pranayama Techniques For A Healthy Heart

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar suggests the following pranayama techniques to boost heart health:

Ujjayi Pranayama (Victorious Breath)

This breathing technique involves constricting the throat slightly while inhaling and exhaling. It promotes relaxation and reduces stress, benefiting heart health.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

This breathing exercise involves inhaling and exhaling through alternate nostrils. It helps balance the autonomic nervous system, reducing stress and promoting heart health.

World Heart Day: Yoga Not A Substitute For Medical Treatment

"Incorporating these yoga asanas and breathing exercises into your daily routine can be a valuable step towards improving your heart health. Remember that yoga is not a substitute for medical treatment, so if you have existing heart conditions or concerns, consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise regimen. With regular practice and a focus on simplicity and consistency, you can take positive steps towards a healthier heart and overall well-being," advises Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

(All Pics: Freepiks, Pexels, Pixabay)