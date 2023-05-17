World Hypertension Day 2023: How Stress And Poor Brain Health Could Lead To High Blood Pressure- Expert Answers

World Hypertension Day: In this fast-developing world, stress has become a natural part of life; stress has a hazardous impact on the social, mental, and physical well-being of mankind.

Dr Pawan Ojha, Director-Neurology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashion spoke to Zee English on the occasion of World Hypertension Day.

"Stress causes the release of stress hormones - Corticosteroids, which put human machinery on the catabolic stage, making it prone to release up-regulating hormones in excess, such as Adrenaline & Cortisol, which act as a harbinger for increases in blood pressure," remarks Dr Ojha.

If you have raised blood pressure, it indirectly damages your brain health, as raised blood pressure damages brain cells by disrupting the precise hemodynamic balance maintained by the blood-brain barrier, leading to an increase in the death of brain cells. This disrupts critical signals in the brain, leading to multiple diseases of the brain such as Stroke and neurodegenerative diseases such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

Another way stress can cause brain damage is by reducing sleep, as sleep acts as a detoxifier of the human body. Reduced sleep or fragmented sleep increases stress hormones, which directly cause raised blood pressure and damage the brain in proportionate ways. In conclusion, poor brain health, stress, and Hypertension all act in a vicious cycle, making it difficult to maintain the body’s harmony with the environment.

Thus, we need to make great efforts to cope with all of them in our busy lifestyle. i.e.

- We must follow stress management techniques in the form of meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindfulness. Five minutes of meditation will uplift your mood for the day

- We should have regular aerobic exercise, as studies have shown that a minimum 10-minute exercise releases Dopamine levels in the brain sufficient to remain happy for a day

- A balanced diet that is rich in seasonal fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, and positive millets, provides essential nutrients for the proper development of the brain

- The quality of sleep; minimum of 8 hours of sleep is necessary, as we have an old saying “Early to bed, early to rise makes us healthy wealthy and wise" and late-night shifts should be avoided as they are silent killers

- We should have social support, make harmony with other people, and make connections. Seeking support from loved ones can tremendously reduce stress

- Drink plenty of water, as depletion of water makes us unhappy, tired, and more stressed

In conclusion, Dr Pawan Ojha says, "Understanding the impact of poor brain health and chronic stress on Hypertension is crucial for implementing preventive measures, and effectively managing this widespread health issue."

By prioritising brain health, engaging in stress reduction techniques, and adopting a healthy lifestyle, individuals can reduce their risk of Hypertension, leading to improved overall well-being and a healthier future.