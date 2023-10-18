World Menopause Day 2023: Menopausal Symptoms- Simple Tips For Women To Manage 'Hot Flashes' At Work

Menopause is a natural and transformative phase in a woman's life. It's a time of change and growth, but it also comes with its share of challenges like hot flashes and major mood swings! Understanding menopause, identifying its symptoms, and adopting practical strategies to manage hot flashes, especially at work, are crucial steps for women experiencing this natural phase of life.

From dressing right to incorporating easy practices, we've got tips to help you navigate this journey and keep your cool.

What is Menopause?

Menopause, typically occurring in a woman's late 40s to early 50s, marks the end of the reproductive phase. This natural transition involves a decline in estrogen and progesterone production by the ovaries, resulting in various symptoms.

Recognizing Menopausal Symptoms

Hot Flashes-Sudden, intense waves of heat spreading across the upper body, often accompanied by redness, sweating and increased heart rate.

Night Sweats- Similar to hot flashes but occurring during the night, disrupting sleep and causing discomfort.

Mood Swings- Fluctuations in mood, sometimes leading to irritability, anxiety, or depression.

Sleep Disturbances- Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, contributing to fatigue and daytime drowsiness.

Vaginal Dryness- Decreased lubrication and thinning of vaginal tissues, causing discomfort during intercourse.

Change in Urine frequency- Increased frequency or urgency of urination and potential urinary incontinence.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News English, Dr Ameya Kanakiya,Co-Founder and Head of Health Outcomes and Programs, Elda Health shares why it is important to understand the basics of menopause and its symptoms and how women can manage menopausal sympotoms at work.

Essential Tips For Managing Hot Flashes at Work

1. Dress Comfortably: Wear breathable fabrics like cotton and dress in layers to adjust to temperature changes easily.

2. Stay Hydrated and Take Breaks: Avoid dehydration, which can worsen hot flashes. Stay hydrated and take breaks to cool down.

3. Communicate Openly: Discuss your symptoms with colleagues and supervisors to create a supportive work environment.

4. Optimize Workspace: Modify your workspace for a comfortable temperature and carry a hand fan to cool down quickly.

5. Stress Management: Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing and mindfulness to reduce stress, which can intensify hot flashes.

6. Include Phytoestrogen-Rich Foods: Incorporate foods like soy, tofu, chickpeas, and flaxseeds into your diet to help decrease the intensity of hot flashes.

7. Consult a Healthcare Professional: Seek guidance from a healthcare provider to explore hormone therapy options for managing menopausal symptoms.

By implementing these tips and seeking appropriate guidance, women can effectively navigate menopause, maintain their productivity, and enhance their overall quality of life.