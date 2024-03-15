World Sleep Day 2024: Easy And Effective Pranayama Techniques To Fight Insomnia - Expert Explains

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder where people find it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep or both. Poor sleep quality regularly will not only make you lazy and affect your energy levels and daily activities, but it can lead to several health problems, including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke. On World Sleep Day 2024, mental health researcher and the Founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI) meditative program, Acharya Ishan Shivanand, shares his insights on how Pranayama modalities can help fight insomnia.

World Sleep Day 2024: Effects Of Insomnia And Benefits Of Pranayama

Beyond a sleep disorder, insomnia is a serious mental health concern, shares Acharya Ishan Shivanand, and explains that poor sleep can have a multitude of effects on the body, mind and overall well-being. "Severe sleeplessness can lead to heightened stress, anxiety, and depression, which can further exacerbate the sleep deprivation cycle. Insomnia can also impact energy levels and affect mood patterns," he adds.

Shivanand suggests that Yoga-based non-pharmaceutical meditative interventions such as Pranayama modalities can help alleviate stress and improve quality of life. "Pranayama or the ancient yogic practices of controlled breathing, can be utilised to support an individual’s physical, mental, and emotional health needs. When practised regularly, these practices can help with lifestyle and behavioural modification - improving sleep patterns. Helping with cognitive and emotional functioning, pranayama is often practised before the meditative practice for a heightened experience," says Shivanand.

Pranayamas To Promote Good Sleep

Acharya Ishan Shivanad lists the following Pranayama modalities to deal with insomnia:

Kapalabhati Pranayama: This is a breathing technique that involves forceful exhalation followed by passive inhalation. The term "Kapalabhati" comes from the Sanskrit words "Kapala" (skull) and "Bhati" (shining or illuminating), which together mean "skull shining breath." It cleanses the respiratory system and augments energy levels. The rhythmic contractions of the abdominal muscles during Kapalabhati massage the internal organs, particularly the digestive organs, promote digestion and relieve digestive issues - which directly impacts sleep quality. By increasing the circulation of oxygenated blood, it also helps eliminate toxins from the body and revitalise the cells.

Bhastrika: It involves rapid and forceful inhalation and exhalation. The term "Bhastrika" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Bhastrika," which means "bellows," referring to the bellows used in traditional Indian households for blowing air into a fire to intensify it. Increasing vitality and energy, it helps invigorate the body, improve respiratory efficiency, and bolster circulation. Bhastrika can enhance the body's immune response, helping to prevent illness and helping more regularised sleep patterns.

Alternate Nostril Breathing, or Nadi Shodhana: This is a gentle yet powerful means to balance energy flow, calm the mind, and enhance respiratory function. It harmonizes the sympathetic nervous system - increasing alertness, mental clarity, and focus to mitigate sleep disturbances and combat insomnia by fostering holistic well-being.

"It is important to note that these modalities are best practised under medical supervision, especially by those with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, nasal congestion, high blood pressure, respiratory disorders or abdominal ailments - to prevent potential injury and avert risks like hyperventilation," Acharya Ishan Shivanad points out.