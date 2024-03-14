World Sleep Day 2024: How Insomnia Can Affect Pregnant Women And Tips To Improve Sleep In Expecting Moms

World Sleep Day in 2024 is being observed on March 15 and the day aims to draw society's attention to the importance of good sleep and emphasise the fact that how inadequate sleep can impact a person's health. Insomnia or sleep disturbances can impact different aspects of a person's health and if you are a pregnant woman, the effect can be more severe. Dr Rajeev Agarwal, the IVF specialist & Medical Director at Renew Healthcare, shares his insight on how lack of sleep can impact pregnant women and shares tips on how to ensure proper sleep when you are expecting.

World Sleep Day: Sleep Disturbances In Pregnant Women

Sleep disturbances affect most pregnant women, says Dr Rajeev Agarwal. "About 79% of the pregnant women experience sleep disorders. It can pose risks like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, convulsions, premature birth, and prolonged labour. Various factors contribute to these disturbances, including hormonal changes, anxiety, acid reflux, increased bladder activity, snoring, sleep apnea, leg cramps, back pain, heightened baby movements, and the expanding belly."



Apart from all this, stress and anxiety can also impact your ability to fall asleep, says the doctor. Talking about the impact of poor sleep on women who are expecting, Dr Agarwal says, "Lack of sleep can also increase your postpartum depression. Untreated sleep disturbances during pregnancy can have long-term effects on maternal health and may increase the risk of chronic sleep problems even after childbirth."

Tips To Solve Sleep Disturbances In Pregnancy

Dr Rajeev Agarwal shares the following tips:

- Stick to a consistent sleep schedule to regulate your body clock.

- Reserve your bed for sleep to avoid confusing your body.

- Limit caffeine and chocolates, especially in the afternoon.

- Manage anxiety through meditation and exercise.

- Enjoy warm baths and massages to relax and more.

"Remember, sleep is crucial during pregnancy. If these tips don't work, consult your obstetrician for further advice or supplements," Dr Agarwal adds.