World Tuberculosis Day 2023: How Undernutrition Can Affect TB Patient's Health, Expert Explains

Tuberculosis or TB has become a common disease nowadays. It is an infectious disease that typically affects people’s lungs. When a person with pulmonary tuberculosis coughs, sneezes, or spits in public, other people may become infected with the disease. Loss of appetite and sudden weight loss are significant symptoms of tuberculosis that are frequently reported by people. March 24 is observed as World Tuberculosis Day, which aims at spreading awareness about TB and its precautionary measures.

Dr Mihir Gangakhedkar, Consultant-Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, explains the impact of undernutrition on tuberculosis treatment outcomes.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Contracting Tuberculosis?

Several studies have revealed a statistically higher risk of contracting tuberculosis in individuals with lower body mass indices (BMI). Some patients may go on to lose their appetite and deteriorate even more as a result of a vicious cycle. According to research, people who are malnourished respond to therapy less favourably. A poorer response raises the risk of acquiring drug-resistant tuberculosis, which is a more challenging type to treat.

Nutrition, importantly the protein content, is crucial for maintaining the immune system of the body. The protective responses at the cellular level are vitally linked to nourishment.

As a consequence, it is understandable that once there is an infection or stressor in the body, it will need further reinforcements to maintain the balance in favor of one’s health.

“If you must imagine the state of an undernourished body battling Tuberculosis, it is like being in a battle where amidst the fight your armor falls off, your weapons stop working and nobody is coming to help you,” Dr Gangakhedkar said.

“Patients suffering from Tuberculosis are eligible for an additional monthly ration, which extends beyond their therapy period, to ensure that they build and maintain a state of health,” he further said.

What Should A Tuberculosis Patient Diet Include?

Food baskets are also distributed to patients which contain products that target the protein and calorie-deficient state they are in. Prevention is certainly better than cure.

Maintaining a healthy balanced diet is important with or without the disease. Your protein and energy requirements increase in a state of disease, and you need to ensure you meet those with appropriate dietary changes.

Eggs and meat are good sources of protein, while vegetarians can choose milk, paneer, and pulses. It is crucial to monitor a patient’s weight to ensure that they have gained weight during treatment.