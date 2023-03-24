World Tuberculosis Day 2023: 10 Myths About TB BUSTED - Check How It Spreads

Caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis, TB most often affects the lungs. Tuberculosis or TB is spread through the air when people who have lung TB cough, sneeze, or spit. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person needs to inhale only a few germs to become infected with TB. On March 24, World Tuberculosis Day is observed and the aim of this day is to educate the world about the impact of tuberculosis and check its spread. On March 24, 1882, German physician Dr Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that caused TB. 100 years later, the first World Tuberculosis Day was celebrated.

World Tuberculosis Day: How TB Spreads And Symptoms of TB

According to the WHO, about half of all people with TB can be found in 8 countries: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, and South Africa. Dr Ambarish Joshi, Sr Consultant Pulmonology, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, shares, "Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious illness caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB mainly affects the lungs, but it can also affect the kidneys, spine, and brain. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, TB spreads through the air, and it is more prevalent in areas with poor ventilation and crowded living conditions. Coughing, chest discomfort, fever, and weight loss are all symptoms of tuberculosis."

World Tuberculosis Day: Debunking Myths

On World Tuberculosis Day, Dr Ambarish Joshi debunks 10 common myths about tuberculosis (TB):

Myth 1: Only poor people get TB.

Fact: TB can affect anyone regardless of their socio-economic status, age, or gender.

Myth 2: TB is a disease of the past.

Fact: TB is still a major global health threat and is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

Myth 3: TB is only transmitted through coughing and sneezing.

Fact: TB can also be transmitted through contaminated food, water, or unpasteurized milk.

Myth 4: TB only affects the lungs.

Fact: While pulmonary TB is the most common form, TB can also affect other parts of the body, such as the bones, lymph nodes, and brain.

Myth 5: TB is easy to diagnose.

Fact: TB can be difficult to diagnose as its symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses, and some strains of TB are resistant to certain drugs.

Myth 6: TB is always fatal.

Fact: TB can be cured with a full course of antibiotics and proper treatment.

Myth 7: TB only affects older people.

Fact: TB can affect people of all ages, but those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions are more susceptible.

Myth 8: TB is not contagious if the person doesn't show symptoms.

Fact: People with latent TB can still spread the disease, even if they don't show any symptoms.

Myth 9: TB can be cured with traditional remedies.

Fact: TB can only be cured with a proper course of antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare professional.

Myth 10: TB is not a global health threat.

Fact: TB is a major global health threat, particularly in developing countries with limited access to healthcare and proper treatment.