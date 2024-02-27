trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725464
STROKE

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Suffered Mild Stroke: Can Stress Impact Your Brain Health And Mimic Stroke-Like Symptoms, Check 6 Warning Signs

We all encounter stress at various points in our lives. But did you know it could impact your brain health and mimic stroke symptoms? Expert shares 'BEFAST' signs of stroke that can result from everyday stress. Read here to know more.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A stroke, also known as a brain attack, occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is blocked
  • When we are stressed, our bodies are affected by hormones that can affect our blood pressure and heart rate
  • Symptoms like sudden numbness, weakness, confusion, trouble speaking or understanding
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Suffered Mild Stroke: Can Stress Impact Your Brain Health And Mimic Stroke-Like Symptoms, Check 6 Warning Signs Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Is On The Path To Recovery After Experiencing Mild Stroke

Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, experienced a mild stroke approximately six weeks ago. In a post on February 26, he shared that the stroke occurred unexpectedly and could possibly be attributed to factors such as the recent passing of his father, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking.

A stroke, also known as a brain attack, occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. Nithin mentioned that he is now feeling better and is able to read and write, although he has a slight droop in his face, which is a common sign of stroke. He also noted that he used to be absent-minded but now feels more present.

According to Dr Kunal Bahrani, Director-Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, "When we are stressed, our bodies are affected by hormones that can affect our blood pressure and heart rate. Over time this can damage blood vessels in the brain and increase the risk of stroke. Stress can also lead to unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking too much alcohol and or overeating which further raise stroke risk."

6 Warning Sings of Stroke Symptoms

Now let's talk about stroke warning signs. Dr Kunal suggests to remember the abbreviation "BE FAST":

  • B for Balance: Sudden trouble with balance or coordination.
  • E for Eyes: Sudden trouble with vision in one or both eyes.
  • F for Face: Suddеn wеaknеss or drooping on one side of the face.
  • A for Arms: Suddеn wеaknеss or numbnеss in one arm or leg.
  • S for Speech: Sudden difficulty in speaking or understanding in speech.
  • T for Time: Time to call emergency services if you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms.

Impact of Stress on Brain Health

But here's the thing about stress, it can sometimes make you feel like you're having a stroke when you're not. Symptoms like sudden numbness, weakness, confusion, trouble speaking or understanding, and rapid eating or stress eating could be signs of a stroke but they could also be caused by stress or other health issues.

Ways To Manage Everyday Stress

Dr Kunal recommends, "That's why it is crucial to manage stress effectively. Try relaxation techniques like breathing meditation and or yoga. Make time for activities you enjoy get regular exercise and prioritize activities. And if stress is overwhelming, don't hesitate to seek support from friends, family, or a mental health professional.

Remember that stress can mimic stroke symptoms and taking care of your mental well-being can also protect your brain health in the long run. So prioritize stress management alongside other healthy habits to keep your brain and body in shape."

