Maruti की Electric SUV में क्या-क्या फीचर्स होंगे? जानें, अगले साल होगी लॉन्च!
topStories1hindi1724885
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Maruti की Electric SUV में क्या-क्या फीचर्स होंगे? जानें, अगले साल होगी लॉन्च!

Maruti eVX: भारत में मारुति सुजुकी की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार eVX होगी, जिसे ऑटो एक्सपो 2023 में शोकेस भी किया गया था. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, मारुति सुजुकी ईवीएक्स इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी को 2024 की तीसरी तिमाही (दिवाली के आसपास) लाया जा सकता है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Trending Photos

Maruti की Electric SUV में क्या-क्या फीचर्स होंगे? जानें, अगले साल होगी लॉन्च!

Maruti eVX Electric SUV: भारत में मारुति सुजुकी की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार eVX होगी, जिसे ऑटो एक्सपो 2023 में शोकेस भी किया गया था. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, मारुति सुजुकी ईवीएक्स इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी को 2024 की तीसरी तिमाही (दिवाली के आसपास) लाया जा सकता है. इसके बाद कंपनी Grand Vitara EV, Jimny EV, Fronx EV, Baleno EV और WagonR EV भी ला सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Shahid Kapoor
माता-पिता हैं Bollywood एक्टर; मगर Shahid खुद को नहीं मानते नेपो-किड, जानें क्यों
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में ये भारतीय करेगा डेब्यू! गेंदबाजों की लाइन-लेंथ बिगाड़ने में है माहिर!