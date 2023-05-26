इस साल भी अच्छी होगी कारों की बिक्री! Tata Motors ने जताई उम्मीद; कही ये बात
इस साल भी अच्छी होगी कारों की बिक्री! Tata Motors ने जताई उम्मीद; कही ये बात

Tata Motors: टाटा मोटर्स पैसेंजर व्हीकल्स लिमिटेड और टाटा पैसेंजर्स इलेक्ट्रिक मोबिलिटी के प्रबंध निदेशक शैलेष चंद्रा ने कहा कि वित्त वर्ष 2023-24 में कंपनी ने 1 लाख इलेक्ट्रिक यात्री वाहनों की बिक्री का लक्ष्य रखा है.

Tata Motors Sales: टाटा मोटर्स (Tata Motors) को एसयूवी की बिक्री चालू वित्त वर्ष में भी मजबूत बने रहने की उम्मीद है. टाटा मोटर्स पैसेंजर व्हीकल्स लिमिटेड और टाटा पैसेंजर्स इलेक्ट्रिक मोबिलिटी के प्रबंध निदेशक शैलेष चंद्रा ने कहा कि अभी तक मांग बने रहने के अच्छे इंडिकेशन हैं. उन्होंने कहा, "पहली बार वाहन खरीदने वालों के अलावा नई गाड़ी लेने वालों के बीच एसयूवी की मांग बहुत अधिक है." 

