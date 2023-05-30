Petrol Diesel Price: खुशखबरी! पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में बड़ी ग‍िरावट, क्रूड में नरमी से इतने रुपये नीचे आया तेल
Petrol Diesel Price: खुशखबरी! पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में बड़ी ग‍िरावट, क्रूड में नरमी से इतने रुपये नीचे आया तेल

Petrol Diesel Price Today: अलग-अलग शहरों में पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में मामूली बदलाव देखा गया. अब प्राइवेट सेक्‍टर की र‍िटेल कंपनी नायरा एनर्जी ने गवर्नमेंट ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियों के मुकाबले 1 रुपये कम कीमत पर पेट्रोल और डीजल बेचना शुरू कर द‍िया है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Nayara Energy Petrol Price: प‍िछले करीब एक साल से पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से कोई खास बदलाव नहीं क‍िया गया है. मई 2022 में पेट्रोल के रेट 100 रुपये के पार पहुंचने के बाद केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से एक्‍साइज ड्यूटी में कटौती की गई थी. इसके बाद पेट्रोल के दाम 8 रुपये और डीजल 5 रुपये तक सस्‍ता हो गया था. इसके बाद अलग-अलग शहरों में पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में मामूली बदलाव देखा गया. अब प्राइवेट सेक्‍टर की र‍िटेल कंपनी नायरा एनर्जी ने गवर्नमेंट ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियों के मुकाबले 1 रुपये कम कीमत पर पेट्रोल और डीजल बेचना शुरू कर द‍िया है.

