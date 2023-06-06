Aadhaar Card के इन फायदों को न करें नजरअंदाज, आम जनता को मिलते हैं इतने लाभ
Aadhaar Card के इन फायदों को न करें नजरअंदाज, आम जनता को मिलते हैं इतने लाभ

Aadhaar Card Update: गरीब और सीमांत निवासियों तक लाभ पहुंचाने में एक समस्या यह है कि उनके पास अक्सर वे पहचान दस्तावेज नहीं होते हैं जिनकी उन्हें राज्य के लाभ प्राप्त करने के लिए आवश्यकता होती है. "परिचयकर्ता" प्रणाली जिसे यूआईडीएआई के लिए डेटा सत्यापन के लिए अनुमोदित किया गया है, ऐसे निवासियों को एक पहचान स्थापित करने में सक्षम करेगा.

Aadhaar Card के इन फायदों को न करें नजरअंदाज, आम जनता को मिलते हैं इतने लाभ

Aadhaar Card: आधार कार्ड एक अद्वितीय संख्या है और किसी भी निवासी के पास डुप्लिकेट संख्या नहीं हो सकती है क्योंकि यह उनके व्यक्तिगत बायोमेट्रिक्स से जुड़ा हुआ है. आधार-आधारित पहचान के माध्यम से डुप्लीकेट और नकली पहचान को खत्म किया जा सकता है, ताकी सरकार पात्र निवासियों को लाभ का विस्तार करने में सक्षम होंगी. वहीं आधार कार्ड के काफी फायदे भी हैं, इन फायदों के जरिए काफी लाभ मिलेगा.

