BSNL के फिर आएंगे अच्छे दिन, सरकार ने डाले 89,047 करोड़ रुपये, जल्द आएगा 5G
BSNL Revival Package: बीएसएनएल (BSNL) को 4जी एवं 5जी स्पेक्ट्रम आवंटित कर उसमें नई जान डालने के लिए 89,047 करोड़ रुपये के पुनरुद्धार पैकेज को मंजूरी दे दी है.

Modi Cabinet Meeting: केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की दूरसंचार कंपनी बीएसएनएल (BSNL) को 4जी एवं 5जी स्पेक्ट्रम आवंटित कर उसमें नई जान डालने के लिए 89,047 करोड़ रुपये के पुनरुद्धार पैकेज को मंजूरी दे दी है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को हुई केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) के लिए तीसरे पुनरुद्धार पैकेज को मंजूरी दी गई. इसके तहत बीएसएनएल के लिए कुल 89,047 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए गए हैं.

