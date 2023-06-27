PM Kisan: क‍िसानों की आमदनी बढ़ाने के ल‍िए व‍ित्‍त मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सुनकर खुश होंगे आप
PM Kisan: क‍िसानों की आमदनी बढ़ाने के ल‍िए व‍ित्‍त मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सुनकर खुश होंगे आप

Nirmala Sitharaman Update For Farmers: सरकार की तरफ से देश के करोड़ों किसानों को पीएम किसान योजना (PM Kisan Yojana) का फायदा मिल रहा है. वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बैंकों से अपील की है कि किसानों को आसानी से कर्ज की सुविधा मिल सके

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

PM Kisan: क‍िसानों की आमदनी बढ़ाने के ल‍िए व‍ित्‍त मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सुनकर खुश होंगे आप

Kisan Credit Card: केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से किसानों को कई तरह की सुविधाएं दी जा रही है. इस समय सरकार किसानों को आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत बनाने के लिए कई नई योजनाएं लेकर आ रही है. सरकार की तरफ से देश के करोड़ों किसानों को पीएम किसान योजना (PM Kisan Yojana) का फायदा मिल रहा है. सरकार की तरफ से 10 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा किसानों को हर साल 6000 रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता मिल रही है. फिलहाल वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (FM Nirmala Sitharaman) ने किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति को सुधारने के लिए बैंकों भी दिशा निर्देश दिए हैं. 

