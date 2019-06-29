close

वर्ल्ड कप 2019

World Cup मैच में मधुमक्खियों से बचने मैदान पर अचानक लेटे खिलाड़ी, जमकर उड़ा मजाक

वर्ल्ड मैच के दौरान अचानक से मैदान पर मधुमक्खियों का झुंड आ गया, जिससे सभी खिलाड़ी हैरान हो गए.

क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों के मैदान पर लेटने का कुछ इस तरह मजाक उड़ाया गया.

नई दिल्ली: आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप-2019 (World Cup 2019) में शुक्रवार को चेस्टर ली स्ट्रीट के रिवरसाइड मैदान पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका और श्रीलंका के बीच खेले गए मैच में खिलाड़ी अचानक से 48वें ओवर में मैदान पर लेट गए. दरअसल इस दौरान अचानक से मैदान पर मधुमक्खियों का झुंड आ गया, जिससे सभी खिलाड़ी परेशान हो गए और अपने आप को बचाने के लिए मैदान पर लेट गए. ऐसी हरकत देख स्टैंड में बैठे दर्शक जोर-जोर से हंसने लगे. मैच थोड़ी देर के लिए रुका और फिर दोबारा शुरू हो गया. मैदान पर मौजूद 13 खिलाड़ियों के अचानक से पेट के बल लेट जाने की तस्वीरों को अब सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स मजेदार ट्वीट और मीम्स के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं...

दरअसल, ऐसी कई बार पहले भी हुआ है जब मधुमक्खियों ने मैच में खलल डाला हो और खिलाड़ी अपने आप को बचाने के लिए मैदान पर लेटने को मजबूर हो गए.

श्रीलंका की हार
इस मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका को 9 विकेट से हराया. दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मिले 204 रन के लक्ष्य को कप्तान डु प्लेसिस और हाशिम अमला की जोड़ी ने 38वें ओवर में ही जीत दिला दी. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए कप्तान फाफ  डु प्लेसिस ने सबसे ज्यादा नाबाद 96 रन बनाए. उनके अलावा हाशिम अमला ने 80 रन की पारी खेली. श्रीलंका के लिए एकमात्र विकेट लसिथ मलिंगा ने लिया.

