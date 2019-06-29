World Cup मैच में मधुमक्खियों से बचने मैदान पर अचानक लेटे खिलाड़ी, जमकर उड़ा मजाक

नई दिल्ली: आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप-2019 (World Cup 2019) में शुक्रवार को चेस्टर ली स्ट्रीट के रिवरसाइड मैदान पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका और श्रीलंका के बीच खेले गए मैच में खिलाड़ी अचानक से 48वें ओवर में मैदान पर लेट गए. दरअसल इस दौरान अचानक से मैदान पर मधुमक्खियों का झुंड आ गया, जिससे सभी खिलाड़ी परेशान हो गए और अपने आप को बचाने के लिए मैदान पर लेट गए. ऐसी हरकत देख स्टैंड में बैठे दर्शक जोर-जोर से हंसने लगे. मैच थोड़ी देर के लिए रुका और फिर दोबारा शुरू हो गया. मैदान पर मौजूद 13 खिलाड़ियों के अचानक से पेट के बल लेट जाने की तस्वीरों को अब सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स मजेदार ट्वीट और मीम्स के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं...

When its Rakshabandhan and you see your crush coming #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/LJXPsqpods — Ancient Baba (@ancientbaba) June 28, 2019

#SLvSA

Me and my siblings when our dad enters the room at night pic.twitter.com/Ef3TSLXrju — Rose(@Nasira_24) June 28, 2019

Whoatttt!!!

After Rain "Bees" are also successful to interrupt cricket World Cup

#SLvSA #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/SG86DZMcgi — Farah Jaffar (@FarahGojali) June 28, 2019

When u wanted to be a beachwear model but u ended up as an umpire #cwc19 #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/v8uxuQa5qC — Rajaditya Ghosh (@rajadityax) June 28, 2019

Honey bees attack on gtound.....

Peechy to daikho#SLvSA pic.twitter.com/1BnUkKWwOn — Muhammad Junaid Khan (@MJK_Chouhan) June 28, 2019

When it's morning 2am and your mom suddenly enters the room.Your positionwill be like this.#SLvSA pic.twitter.com/JX6YQ9xxjy — purabia raj (@Raj26361206) June 29, 2019

Actually bees came a bit early. Their intention was to reside in malinga's hair. Their next possible home. But when they couldnt search him there they went back. #SLvSA #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/UxJj760Kwa — Fariha Shaikh (@FarihaShaikh12) June 28, 2019

This was best. Nowadays bees also want to play other than rain #SLvSA feel sorry for the players and the umpire's out there bees are dangerous pic.twitter.com/sTGXF2p3Gi — Srikanth G (@SrikanthGames) June 28, 2019

Reports are coming that bees have finally found Imran Tahir at Chester-le-Street Stadium in #SLvSA #CWC19 match. Do remember Imran Tahir ran over a beehive during his sprint. pic.twitter.com/GfqvKtO7nB — sanahunzai (@sanahunzai) June 28, 2019

When your mom wanted you to go market and suddenly you started to act of sleeping #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/JKO3UpLNDm — Ankit (@animeboy1018) June 28, 2019

दरअसल, ऐसी कई बार पहले भी हुआ है जब मधुमक्खियों ने मैच में खलल डाला हो और खिलाड़ी अपने आप को बचाने के लिए मैदान पर लेटने को मजबूर हो गए.

श्रीलंका की हार

इस मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका को 9 विकेट से हराया. दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मिले 204 रन के लक्ष्य को कप्तान डु प्लेसिस और हाशिम अमला की जोड़ी ने 38वें ओवर में ही जीत दिला दी. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए कप्तान फाफ डु प्लेसिस ने सबसे ज्यादा नाबाद 96 रन बनाए. उनके अलावा हाशिम अमला ने 80 रन की पारी खेली. श्रीलंका के लिए एकमात्र विकेट लसिथ मलिंगा ने लिया.