ये हैं देश की पहली नेत्रहीन IAS ऑफिसर, बिना कोचिंग इस Software की मदद से क्रैक किया UPSC
ये हैं देश की पहली नेत्रहीन IAS ऑफिसर, बिना कोचिंग इस Software की मदद से क्रैक किया UPSC

IAS Pranjal Patil Success Story: प्रांजल ने यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए एक विशेष सॉफ्टवेयर का इस्तेमाल किया था, जो उन्हें जोर से किताबें पढ़कर सुनाता था.

Jun 28, 2023

ये हैं देश की पहली नेत्रहीन IAS ऑफिसर, बिना कोचिंग इस Software की मदद से क्रैक किया UPSC

IAS Pranjal Patil Success Story: हम सभी जानते हैं कि देश की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को क्रैक करने में उम्मीदवारों को कई सालों तक कड़ी मेहनत और लगन के साथ तैयारी करनी पड़ती है. इसके अलावा परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए दृढ़ता, धैर्य और कभी हार न मानने का रवैया ही इस परीक्षा में सफलता दिला सकता है.

