इन तस्वीरों को पोस्ट करते ही TROLL हुई ये एक्ट्रेस, फैंस बोले- 'एक इज्जतदार लड़की को...'

So many comments and opinions about how “a respectable girl should dress”. On that note, here, take one more picture of me sitting very respectably wearing whatever the hell I want to wear :) . . @rahuljhangiani Makeup @nittigoenka Hair @akshatahonawar Styling @triparnam Public Relations @theitembomb

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on May 13, 2019 at 12:46am PDT