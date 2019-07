WAR में सबसे शक्तिशाली मशीन गन चलाते दिखेंगे टाइगर, लगेगा धमाकेदार एक्शन का तड़का

To get set for the #WorldsToughestDay I'm taking on the #5ClapChallenge! @u_mumba and all my followers, are you also #KabaddiTough? Show me what you've got and watch #VIVOProKabaddi from July 20 on @starsportsindia #IsseToughKuchNahi

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jul 19, 2019 at 3:15am PDT