टूट गई विक्की कौशल और हरलीन सेठी की जोड़ी, INSTA पर किया एक-दूसरे को अनफॉलो

LACK OF VANITY They say beauty is skin deep How many of us actually believe it? On bloated days, with scarred faces Do we ever truly feel it? Her flawless skin is perfection Her body needs no correction Then why am I to deal with these ice-pit scars? Why isn't age catching up in her chart of stars? Pcod is the new lifestyle Face filters the new fad Sad is the new mental state Insta followers pretty much decide our fate So is it vanity or the lack of it? Is it constant comparisons or the emptiness within? Botox and fillers, threads and peels Laser and facials they just won't heal. So in a world full of pretense, accept yourself Project what's real, what's beneath those fears Surrender, don't wonder, don't stop, don't pause Captivate that mind, Lady! You're the boss.

