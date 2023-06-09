बैड कोलेस्ट्रोल को गला कर बाहर निकाल देगा ये लाल रंग का फल, अन्य फायदे जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप!
बैड कोलेस्ट्रोल को गला कर बाहर निकाल देगा ये लाल रंग का फल, अन्य फायदे जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप!

Bad Cholesterol: शरीर में गुड और बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल का मिलान 200 mg/dL से कम होना चाहिए. बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल का स्तर 100 mg/dL से कम और गुड कोलेस्ट्रॉल का स्तर 60 mg/dL से अधिक होना चाहिए. 

Jun 09, 2023

बैड कोलेस्ट्रोल को गला कर बाहर निकाल देगा ये लाल रंग का फल, अन्य फायदे जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप!

खराब जीवनशैली और अनस्वस्थ आहार की आदतों के कारण आजकल हर उम्र के लोग डायबिटीज जैसी बीमारियों का शिकार हो रहे हैं. खराब जीवनशैली के साथ शारीरिक गतिविधियों में कमी के कारण बहुत सारे लोगों का कोलेस्ट्रॉल स्तर बढ़ गया है. यह कोलेस्ट्रॉल हमारे शरीर के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि इसकी मदद से सेल और हार्मोनों का उत्पादन होता है. हालांकि, गतिहीन जीवनशैली के कारण शरीर में खराब कोलेस्ट्रॉल स्तर बढ़ जाता है, जिससे हार्ट अटैक और स्ट्रोक का खतरा बढ़ जाता है.

