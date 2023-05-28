Blood Pressure के मरीज रोजाना करें इस हरी दाल का सेवन, अब मंहगी दवाएं खाने की जरूरत नहीं!
Blood Pressure के मरीज रोजाना करें इस हरी दाल का सेवन, अब मंहगी दवाएं खाने की जरूरत नहीं!

Moong Dal In Blood Pressure: डॉक्टर अक्सर बीमार पड़ने पर मूंग दाल का सेवन करने की सलाह देते हैं. लेकिन आप इस दाल का सेवन रोजाना कर सकते हैं. खासकर जिन लोगों को ब्लड प्रेशर की समस्या है, वो मूंग दाल जरूर खाएं. आइये जानें ये दाल कैसे हमारे सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद है...  

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

Moong Dal In Blood Pressure: हम सभी सेहतमंद शरीर के लिए पौष्टिक आहार का सेवन करते हैं. जिसमें हरी सब्जियों से लेकर की प्रकार के अनाज और दाल शामिल होती हैं. स्वस्थ शरीर के लिए शुद्ध भोजन की आवश्यक्ता होती है. इसलिए जरूरी है, कि हम घर का बना भोजन ही खाएं. ऐसे में हमें विभिन्न प्रकार की बामारियों के होने का खतरा कम रहेगा. हम सभी के घरों में विशेष प्रकार की दालें बनती होंगी. कुछ लोगों को खाने में अरहर की दाल पसंद होती है, तो कुछ को मसूर, उड़द की. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं, मूंग की दाल हमारे सेहत के लिए कितनी फायदेमंद होती है. 

