International Yoga Day: 4 प्वाइंट्स में जानें आपकी लाइफ को कैसे बदल देता है योग
International day of yoga: बहुत से लोग योग को सिर्फ एक स्ट्रेचिंग व्यायाम मानते हैं, जो गलत है. क्योंकि योग न केवल शरीर को स्ट्रेच करता है, बल्कि दिमाग और मन को भी शांत रखता है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Yoga day 2023: आज की आधुनिक जीवन में जहां चिकित्सा विज्ञान और स्वास्थ्य प्रणाली इतना एडवांस हो गई है, वहीं योग के प्रति लोगों की रुचि भी बढ़ रही है. बहुत से लोग योग को सिर्फ एक स्ट्रेचिंग व्यायाम मानते हैं, जो गलत है. क्योंकि योग न केवल शरीर को स्ट्रेच करता है, बल्कि दिमाग और मन को भी शांत रखता है. सरल शब्दों में कहें तो योग एक प्रैक्टिस है जो आपके शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य के साथ-साथ आपके मानसिक स्वास्थ्य को भी सुधारता है.

