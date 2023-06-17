शरीर में चुपके से दस्तक देती हैं ये 5 यौन बीमारियां, नहीं मिलते हैं कोई संकेत
topStories1hindi1741210
Hindi NewsHealth

शरीर में चुपके से दस्तक देती हैं ये 5 यौन बीमारियां, नहीं मिलते हैं कोई संकेत

सेक्स संबंधित रोगों को यौन रोग कहते हैं और इनका प्रकार लिंग, योनि, मलमूत्र नली, गुप्तांग और अन्य संबंधित क्षेत्रों में होता है. ये रोग संपर्क द्वारा, यौन संबंध, गुप्तांगों के संपर्क या अन्य तरीकों से फैल सकते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

शरीर में चुपके से दस्तक देती हैं ये 5 यौन बीमारियां, नहीं मिलते हैं कोई संकेत

Sexually Transmitted Diseases: सेक्स संबंधित रोगों को यौन रोग कहते हैं और इनका प्रकार लिंग, योनि, मलमूत्र नली, गुप्तांग और अन्य संबंधित क्षेत्रों में होता है. ये रोग संपर्क द्वारा, यौन संबंध, गुप्तांगों के संपर्क या अन्य तरीकों से फैल सकते हैं. ये रोग वायरल, बैक्टीरियल, संक्रामणात्मक या फंगल हो सकते हैं, जिनके कारण शरीर के आंतरिक तंत्रों में भी विकार हो सकते हैं. यदि इन रोगों को समय पर पहचाना और उपचार किया जाए, तो वे शीघ्र ही ठीक हो सकते हैं. इस लेख में हम पांच ऐसे यौन रोगों के बारे में चर्चा करेंगे, जो लक्षणों के अभाव में भी हो सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Dance: पोते की शादी में खूब नाचे धर्मेंद्र, चाचा-चाची ने भी जमाई महफिल