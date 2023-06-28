Weight Loss: वजन घटाने वाले व्यायाम करते समय महिलाओं को क्या करना चाहिए और क्या नहीं
Weight Loss: वजन घटाने वाले व्यायाम करते समय महिलाओं को क्या करना चाहिए और क्या नहीं

Weight loss exercise: दुनिया भर में करोड़ों महिलाएं अपना एक्स्ट्रा वजन कम करने के लिए मेहनत कर रही हैं ताकि वे बेहतर दिख सके और उनके आत्मविश्वास में सुधार हो.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Weight Loss: वजन घटाने वाले व्यायाम करते समय महिलाओं को क्या करना चाहिए और क्या नहीं

दुनिया भर में करोड़ों महिलाएं अपना एक्स्ट्रा वजन कम करने के लिए मेहनत कर रही हैं ताकि वे बेहतर दिख सके और उनके आत्मविश्वास में सुधार हो. हालांकि, महिलाओं को वजन कम वाले व्यायाम के दौरान की क्या करना चाहिए और क्या नहीं, इसे समझना कठिन हो सकता है. आज हम वजन कम करने के लिए लाभदायक विभिन्न व्यायाम प्रकारों पर चर्चा करेंगे. आपको स्ट्रेंथ ट्रेनिंग और हाई-इंटेंसिटी इंटरवल ट्रेनिंग (HIIT) की महत्वपूर्णता और दौड़ने, साइकिलिंग व तैराकी जैसे कार्डियोवैस्कुलर वर्कआउट के लाभ की जानकारी मिलेगी.

