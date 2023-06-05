IANS-C Voter Survey: क्या पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन से BJP को होगा चुनावी नुकसान? सर्वे में मिले हैरतअंगेज जवाब
IANS-C Voter Survey: क्या पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन से BJP को होगा चुनावी नुकसान? सर्वे में मिले हैरतअंगेज जवाब

Wrestlers Protest: विनेश फोगाट, साक्षी मलिक और बजरंग पुनिया जैसे एशियाई, राष्ट्रमंडल और ओलंपिक पदक विजेताओं सहित कई पहलवानों ने इस साल जनवरी में बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Brijbhushan Singh Vs Wrestlers: बीजेपी सांसद और भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ के अध्यक्ष बृज भूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ महिला पहलवानों ने मोर्चा खोल रखा है. बृजभूषण पर पहलवानों ने यौन उत्पीड़न और छेड़छाड़ के आरोप लगाए हैं. लेकिन क्या पहलवानों के आरोपों से बीजेपी को चुनावी नुकसान होगा? इसी को लेकर सी वोटर ने आईएएनएस के लिए सर्वे किया है. सर्वे के मुताबिक ज्यादातर भारतीयों को लगता है कि विरोध प्रदर्शनों का बीजेपी पर नकारात्मक चुनावी प्रभाव पड़ेगा. 

