Bus Accident: अमृतसर से जम्मू के कटरा जा रही बस खाई में गिरी, 75 यात्री थे सवार; 10 की मौत
Bus Accident: अमृतसर से जम्मू के कटरा जा रही बस खाई में गिरी, 75 यात्री थे सवार; 10 की मौत

Jammu News: इस हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि कई यात्री घायल हो गए. घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है. SDRF और जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुट गई है.

Bus Accident: अमृतसर से जम्मू के कटरा जा रही बस खाई में गिरी, 75 यात्री थे सवार; 10 की मौत

Jammu Bus Accident: जम्मू में मंगलवार को एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है. अमृतसर से कटरा जा रही एक बस झज्जर कोटली की गहरी खाई में गिरने से 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि कई यात्री घायल हो गए. घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है. SDRF और जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुट गई है. मरने वालों में बिहार के लखी सराय और बेगूसराय जिले के लोग हैं. 

