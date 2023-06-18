Weather Update: मौसम ने बदला मिजाज, इन राज्यों में अगले 2 दिन होगी बारिश; IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट
Weather Update: मौसम ने बदला मिजाज, इन राज्यों में अगले 2 दिन होगी बारिश; IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट

Weather News: चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय (Biparjoy) का असर दिल्ली-एनसीआर (Delhi-NCR) तक देखने को मिला है. मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने पूर्वानुमान जताया है कि अगले दो दिन दिल्ली समेत देश के कई राज्यों में बारिश की संभावना है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

Weather Prediction: बिपरजॉय (Biparjoy) चक्रवात का असर गुजरात (Gujarat) में भले ही कम हो गया हो लेकिन शुक्रवार से इसका और वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस (Western Disturbance) का असर दिल्ली (Delhi) और आसपास के इलाके में भी देखने को मिला. पिछले दिन भी दिल्ली में मौसम (Weather) ने करवट ली. कुछ इलाकों में बारिश (Rainfall) भी हुई. इसके कारण लोगों को गर्मी से राहत मिली. मौसम विभाग (IMD) के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक, अगले दो दिन नॉर्थ-वेस्ट इंडिया और आसपास के मैदानी क्षेत्र में बारिश की संभावना है. बारिश के कारण तापमान (Temperature) में भी गिरावट आएगी. तापमान इस दौरान 40 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे रह सकता है.

