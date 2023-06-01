Brijbhushan Sharan Singh के खिलाफ क्या एक्शन लेगी मोदी सरकार? बीजेपी की महिला सांसद ने दिया ये बयान
WFI के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों के मद्देनजर उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर पहलवानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की सांसद प्रीतम मुंडे ने कहा है कि किसी भी महिला द्वारा की गई शिकायत का संज्ञान लिया जाना चाहिए.

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Wrestlers Protest: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों के मद्देनजर उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर पहलवानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की सांसद प्रीतम मुंडे ने कहा है कि किसी भी महिला द्वारा की गई शिकायत का संज्ञान लिया जाना चाहिए.

