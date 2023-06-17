'कुएं में कूद जाउंगा लेकिन कांग्रेस में नहीं जाउंगा', आखिर गडकरी ने क्यों कही ये बात?
'कुएं में कूद जाउंगा लेकिन कांग्रेस में नहीं जाउंगा', आखिर गडकरी ने क्यों कही ये बात?

गडकरी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुवाई वाली सरकार के 9 साल पूरे होने के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को महाराष्ट्र के भंडारा में एक जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे. उन्होंने इस दौरान भारतीय जनता पार्टी में अपने द्वारा किए गए कार्यों को याद किया. साथ ही उन्होंने पार्टी के अब तक के सफर के बारे में भी खुलकर बातचीत की.

'मैं कुएं में कूद जाउंगा लेकिन कांग्रेस में शामिल नहीं होउंगा.' ये बात केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने एक नेता के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के ऑफर पर कही थी. इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने हाल ही में दी. उस समय उन्होंने सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा था कि वह उस पार्टी (कांग्रेस) का सदस्य बनने के बजाय कुएं में कूद जाएंगे.

