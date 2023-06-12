Red Rice: लाल चावल के ये 5 फायदे नहीं जानते होंगे आप, वरना डाइट में पहले ही कर लेते शामिल
topStories1hindi1734271
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Red Rice: लाल चावल के ये 5 फायदे नहीं जानते होंगे आप, वरना डाइट में पहले ही कर लेते शामिल

Red Rice Benefits: लाल राइस का रंग देखकर कई लोग नाक भौं सिकोड़ने लगते हैं, लेकिन अगर आप इसके जबरदस्त फायदों के बारे में जान जाएंगे तो डाइट में जरूर शामिल कर लेंगे. आइए जानते हैं कि व्हाइट राइस के मुकाबले रेड राइस खाना क्यों बेहतर है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Trending Photos

Red Rice: लाल चावल के ये 5 फायदे नहीं जानते होंगे आप, वरना डाइट में पहले ही कर लेते शामिल

Lal Chawal Khane Ke Fayde: सफेद चावल भारत ही नहीं, दुनियाभर के लोगों के लिए डाइट का सबसे बड़ा हिस्सा है. कई लोग तो इसके बिना भोजन ही नहीं कर पाते, चावल के जरिए हमें फ्राइड राइस, बिरयानी, इडली और डोसा जैसी चीजें खाने को मिलती है. हालांकि डॉक्टर्स इसे सीमित मात्रा में ही खाने की सलाह देते हैं, क्योंकि इसका ग्लाइसिमिक इंडेक्स ज्यादा होता है, जो डायबिटीज के खतरे को बढ़ा देता है. ऐसे में लाल चावल को आप एक बेहतर ऑप्शन के तौर पर खा सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि रेड राइस से हमारी सेहत को कौन-कौन से फायदे हो सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा