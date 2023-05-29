RBI गवर्नर ने चेताया! दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद बैंकों में संचालन के स्तर पर खामियां
RBI गवर्नर ने चेताया! दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद बैंकों में संचालन के स्तर पर खामियां

Indian Banking System: उन्होंने कहा कि बैंकों के निदेशक मंडल और प्रबंधन को इस प्रकार की खामियों की अनुमति नहीं देनी चाहिए. पूर्व में बैंकों के साथ व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर इस मामले को उठाया गया है. गवर्नर ने कहा कि बैंकों में मजबूत संचालन व्यवस्था निदेशक मंडल के साथ पूर्णकालिक और गैर-कार्यकारी या अंशकालिक निदेशकों समेत सभी की संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी है.

RBI गवर्नर ने चेताया! दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद बैंकों में संचालन के स्तर पर खामियां

RBI: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने कहा कि दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद बैंकों में संचालन के स्तर पर खामियां पाई गई हैं. बैंकों के निदेशक मंडल में शामिल निदेशकों को संबोधित करते हुए दास ने कहा कि इस प्रकार की खामियां कुछ हद तक अस्थिरता पैदा कर सकती हैं. उन्होंने खाते के स्तर पर दबाव को छिपाने और बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर वित्तीय प्रदर्शन दिखाने के लिये ‘स्मार्ट अकाउंटिंग’ की भी आलोचना की. आरबीआई की तरफ से बुलाई गई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए दास ने कहा, ‘‘यह चिंता का विषय है कि कंपनी संचालन पर दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद, हमने कुछ बैंकों में इस स्तर पर कुछ कमियां पायीं है. इससे बैंकों में कुछ हद तक अस्थिरता पैदा हो सकती है.’’

