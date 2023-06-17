China Power House: चीन ने किया ऐसा इंतजाम 20000 साल तक नहीं जाएगी बिजली! जानिए कैसे
China Power House: चीन ने किया ऐसा इंतजाम 20000 साल तक नहीं जाएगी बिजली! जानिए कैसे

China News: चीन की एटॉमिक सिक्योरिटी वाच संस्था ने देश में थोरियम से चलने वाले परमाणु संयंत्र को मंजूरी दे दी है. इसकी क्षमता को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि चीन ने इस फैसले से अगले 20 हजार सालों के लिए बिजली का इंतजाम कर लिया है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

China Power House: चीन ने किया ऐसा इंतजाम 20000 साल तक नहीं जाएगी बिजली! जानिए कैसे

China nuclear reactor power plants: दुनिया के कुछ टेक एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि तकनीक के मामले में चीन (China) आज अमेरिका से कहीं आगे निकल रहा है. आर्टिफिशियल सूरज बना चुके चीन ने एक और इतिहास रच दिया है. चीन में परमाणु सुरक्षा निगरानी संस्था ने थोरियम से चलने वाले परमाणु संयंत्र को मंजूरी दे दी है. ये परमाणु संयंत्र गोबी रेगिस्तान में स्थापित किया है. जिसे बीजिंग की उन्नत परमाणु प्रौद्योगिकियों की खोज में एक महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर बताया जा रहा है. 

