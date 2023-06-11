Pakistan News: इमरान के खिलाफ शहबाज सरकार ने बुना जाल, PAK के मंत्री ने बता दी पूरी रणनीति
topStories1hindi1733923
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Pakistan News: इमरान के खिलाफ शहबाज सरकार ने बुना जाल, PAK के मंत्री ने बता दी पूरी रणनीति

Imran Khan Vs Pak Govt: नाम न छापने की शर्त पर मंत्री ने कहा कि इमरान खान भ्रष्टाचार और अन्य मामलों के अलावा सेना की आलोचना करने के लिए अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर हमला करते थे. इमरान खान अब खुद आपराधिक आरोपों का सामना कर रहे हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

Pakistan News: इमरान के खिलाफ शहबाज सरकार ने बुना जाल, PAK के मंत्री ने बता दी पूरी रणनीति

Imran Khan Cases: पाकिस्तान की शहबाज शरीफ सरकार पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान को बख्शने के मूड में नहीं दिख रही. पाक के एक मंत्री ने खुलासा किया कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को लेकर सरकार की मौजूदा रणनीति वेट एंड वॉच की है. सरकार चाहती है कि इमरान खान कोर्ट मामलों में उलझकर कमजोर हो जाएं. उनकी पार्टी के नेता भी पार्टी छोड़कर उनसे दूर जा रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट