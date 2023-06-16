Elder Abuse: बुजुर्गों के साथ हो रहे शोषण की ऐसे करें पहचान, नहीं होगा बाद में पछतावा
Relationship Tips: आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे तरीके बताने जा रहे हैं जिनकी मदद से आप पीड़ित बुजुर्गों की पहचान कर सकते हैं. इससे आप सही समय रहते उनके साथ हो रहे शोषण से बचाव कर सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं पीड़ित बुजुर्गों की कैसे करें पहचान.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

How to Identify Signs of Elder Abuse: घर के बुजुर्ग हर परिवार और समाज की नींव होते हैं. इसलिए बुजुर्गों की सुरक्षा करना, उनका आदर करना या उनको एक अच्छा माहौल देना आपकी जिम्‍मेदारी है. लेकिन आज के दौर में दुनियाभर में कई ऐसे बुजुर्ग हैं जिनका कई तरह से शोषण किया जा रहा है. ऐसे में आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे तरीके बताने जा रहे हैं जिनकी मदद से आप पीड़ित बुजुर्गों की पहचान कर सकते हैं. इससे आप सही समय रहते उनके साथ हो रहे शोषण से बचाव कर सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How to Identify Signs of Elder Abuse) पीड़ित बुजुर्गों की कैसे करें पहचान....

