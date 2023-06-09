Relationship Tips: गुस्से में पार्टनर करता है अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग? इस तरह करें उन्हें कंट्रोल
Relationship Tips: गुस्से में पार्टनर करता है अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग? इस तरह करें उन्हें कंट्रोल

Angry partner: कई लोग दिल के अच्छे होते हैं, लेकिन जब उनका गुस्सा उन पर छा जाता है, तो वे अपनी सारी अच्छाई भूल जाते हैं और अपने व्यवहार में पानी फेर देते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Relationship Tips: गुस्से में पार्टनर करता है अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग? इस तरह करें उन्हें कंट्रोल

Control angry partner: कई लोग दिल के अच्छे होते हैं, लेकिन जब उनका गुस्सा उन पर छा जाता है, तो वे अपनी सारी अच्छाई भूल जाते हैं और अपने व्यवहार में पानी फेर देते हैं. कुछ लोगों के पार्टनर भी इसी तरह के होते हैं, जो प्यार ज्यादा करते हैं, लेकिन गुस्से के समय अपनी भाषा पर नियंत्रण नहीं रख पाते हैं और अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करते हैं, जिससे पार्टनर के मन में कड़वाहट उभर आती है. अगर आप भी अपने पार्टनर की इस आदत से परेशान हैं, तो कुछ चीजें अपनाकर आप उनकी यह आदत सुधार सकते हैं.

