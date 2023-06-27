Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले भारतीय टीम को मिला नया हेड कोच, पूर्व कप्तान को दी गई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी
Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले भारतीय टीम को मिला नया हेड कोच, पूर्व कप्तान को दी गई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

New Coach: भारत के पूर्व कप्तान तुषार खांडेकर (Tushar Khandker) को जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम का हेड कोच नियुक्त किया गया है. वह हरविंदर सिंह की जगह लेंगे.

Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023: भारतीय टीम फिलहाल 29 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर तक चिली के सैंटियागो में होने वाले जूनियर वर्ल्ड कप (Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023) की तैयारी कर रही है. इसी बीच भारत के पूर्व कप्तान तुषार खांडेकर (Tushar Khandker) को जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम का हेड कोच नियुक्त किया गया है. वह हरविंदर सिंह की जगह लेंगे, जो इस साल जनवरी में एरिक वोनिंक के पद छोड़ने के बाद अंतरिम आधार पर टीम के कोच नियुक्त हुए थे.

