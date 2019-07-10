VIDEO: इतनी तेज दौड़ीं फर्राटा धाविका दुती चंद, रेस देखकर खेल मंत्री भी रह गए दंग

नेपल्स (इटली): भारत की शीर्ष महिला धाविका दुती चंद (Dutee Chand) ने यहां जारी 30वें समर यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 100 मीटर कॉम्पिटिशन का गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया. उन्होंने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए 11.32 सेकंड का समय निकाला. सेमीफाइल हीट में मंगलवार को 23 वर्षीय धावक ने 11.41 सेकंड का समय निकाला और फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया.

खेल के इस संस्करण में भारत के लिए यह पहला गोल्ड मेडल है. इससे पहले, यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स के इतिहास में किसी भी भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने 100 मीटर स्पर्धा के फाइनल में भी जगह नहीं बनाई थी.

भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से दुती चंद को बधाई दी गई है. खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने भी दुती चंद को बधाइयां दी हैं. साथ रिजिजू ने दुती के कॉम्पिटीशन का वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है. आप भी देखिए...

Thank you, sir. I will try my best to bring Olympics Gold Medal home. Once again, many thanks for your blessings. https://t.co/GuNzuhu6Yd — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 10, 2019

I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, a gold for India! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples pic.twitter.com/Rh4phsKCEI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 10, 2019

दुती ने बुधवार को ट्वीट किया, "वर्षों की मेहनत और आपकी दुआओं के कारण मैंने एक बार फिर नेपल्स में हुए वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 11.32 सेकेंड का समय निकालते हुए 100 मीटर स्पर्धा का गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया."

With years of hardwork and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures, are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden. @Napoli2019_ita pic.twitter.com/DpwJa8Njmc — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

धाविका दुती ने गोल्ड मेडल के साथ भी अपनी एक फोट पोस्ट की और उसे कैप्शन दिया, "इसे देखो, मुझे नीचे खींचने की कोशिश करोगे और मैं मजबूती से वापसी करूंगी."

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

यहां बता दें कि दुती चंद एशियाई खेलों में भी दो सिल्वर मेडल जीत चुकी हैं.