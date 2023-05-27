Mumbai Indians: IPL से बाहर होने के बाद बुमराह पर लगे हार के आरोप, मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच ने बयान से मचाया हड़कंप!
topStories1hindi1713685
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Mumbai Indians: IPL से बाहर होने के बाद बुमराह पर लगे हार के आरोप, मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच ने बयान से मचाया हड़कंप!

Mumbai Indians Coach Statement: गत चैंपियन टीम गुजरात टाइटंस ने आईपीएल-2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस को 62 रनों से हराया. इससे सीजन में मुंबई का सफर भी थम गया. गुजरात से मिले 234 रनों के बड़े लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए मुंबई टीम 18.2 ओवर में 171 रनों पर ऑलआउट हो गई. अब मुंबई के हेड कोच मार्क बाउचर ने बयान दिया है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mumbai Indians: IPL से बाहर होने के बाद बुमराह पर लगे हार के आरोप, मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच ने बयान से मचाया हड़कंप!

Mumbai Indians Coach Statement, Jasprit Bumrah : रिकॉर्ड 5 बार की चैंपियन टीम मुंबई इंडियंस का सफर आईपीएल के मौजूदा सीजन (IPL-2023) में समाप्त हो गया. उसे शुक्रवार को अहमदाबाद में खेले गए एलिमिनेटर मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस ने मात दी. अब मुंबई टीम के कोच मार्क बाउचर (Mark Boucher) ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!