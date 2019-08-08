close

Zee News
रियलमी

4 रियर कैमरे वाला Realme 5 आज हो सकता है लॉन्च, 64MP का होगा प्राइमरी लेंस

जैसा कि कहा जा रहा है यह विश्व का पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा जिसमें 64MP का कैमरा होगा.

(फोटो साभार @realmemobiles)

नई दिल्ली: आज Realme 5 लॉन्च हो सकता है. यह विश्व का पहला स्मार्टफोन है जिसमें 64MP का कैमरा होगा. रियलमी के साथ-साथ शाओमी (Xiaomi) भी 64 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला फोन को लॉन्च करने जा रहा है. हालांकि, यह फोन कब लॉन्च होगा इसको लेकर अभी तक ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं है.

दरअसल रियलमी के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से  2 अगस्त को इसको लेकर ट्वीट किया गया था. कंपनी की तरफ से ट्वीट किया गया कि विश्व के पहले चार कैमरे वाले और 64MP प्राइमरी लेंस वाले फोन के लिए तैयार हो जाइये.

इस ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए कंपनी के CEO माधव सेठ ने कहा कि 8 अगस्त को भारत में Realme 5 लॉन्च होगा. उन्होंने साथ में यह भी कहा कि यह एक सरप्राइज होगा.

Tags:
रियलमीrealmeRealme 5Quad Camera
