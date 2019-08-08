4 रियर कैमरे वाला Realme 5 आज हो सकता है लॉन्च, 64MP का होगा प्राइमरी लेंस

नई दिल्ली: आज Realme 5 लॉन्च हो सकता है. यह विश्व का पहला स्मार्टफोन है जिसमें 64MP का कैमरा होगा. रियलमी के साथ-साथ शाओमी (Xiaomi) भी 64 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला फोन को लॉन्च करने जा रहा है. हालांकि, यह फोन कब लॉन्च होगा इसको लेकर अभी तक ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं है.

Get ready to witness some of the world's first in smartphone camera technology at the #realme camera innovation event. Stay Tuned as we #LeapToQuadCamera and reveal the world's first 64MP Quad Camera technology on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/iN6xde6Y7l

दरअसल रियलमी के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से 2 अगस्त को इसको लेकर ट्वीट किया गया था. कंपनी की तरफ से ट्वीट किया गया कि विश्व के पहले चार कैमरे वाले और 64MP प्राइमरी लेंस वाले फोन के लिए तैयार हो जाइये.

We are taking a leap in smartphone camera on 8th August and we are doing it here in India. Get ready as we unveil the world's first 64MP Quad Camera on a smartphone at our camera innovation event. And this is among the first surprise of the season. Stay Tuned! #LeapToQuadCamera https://t.co/kSUMacQ9TI

— Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 2, 2019