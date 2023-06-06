Eye Care: आंखों में इंफेक्शन होने पर दिखाई देते हैं ये लक्षण, नजरअंदाज करने से हो सकती है दिक्कत
Eye Care: आंखों में इंफेक्शन होने पर दिखाई देते हैं ये लक्षण, नजरअंदाज करने से हो सकती है दिक्कत

Eye Infection: गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा है. ऐसे में आंखों में इंफेक्शन की दिक्कत होने लगती है.  हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आंखों में इंफेक्शन होने पर बॉडी किस तरह के संकेत देती है?

Eye Care: आंखों में इंफेक्शन होने पर दिखाई देते हैं ये लक्षण, नजरअंदाज करने से हो सकती है दिक्कत

Eye Infection Symptoms: गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा है. ऐसे में आंखों में इंफेक्शन की दिक्कत होने लगती है. ये एक आंख से शुरू होकर दोनों आंखों में हो जाता है. वैसे तो यह इंफेक्शन बैक्टीरिया या किसी अन्य संक्रमण की वजह से होता है. यह दिक्कत किसी भी उम्र में हो सकती है. वहीं अगर यह दिक्कत किसी को भी होती है तो उसे अपना इलाज फौरन करवाना चाहिए. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आंखों में इंफेक्शन होने पर बॉडी किस तरह के संकेत देती है?

