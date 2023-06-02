Work Stress: काम की वजह से रहता है स्ट्रेस? इन तरीकों को अपनाने से टेंशन होगी मिनटों में दूर
 Work Stress: आज  के समय में ज्यादातर लोग तनाव का हिस्सा बनें हुए हैं.  हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप किस तरह से काम के तनाव को कम कर सकते हैं?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Tips To Stop Work Stress: तनाव हर किसी की जिंदगी का हिस्सा बन गया है. लेकिन इसे कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है. बता दें काम की वजह से पर्सनल लाइफ भी खराब रहती है. इसके साथ ही लोगों में चिड़चिड़ापन,गुस्सा और अनिद्रा जैसी समस्याएं भी बढ़ रही हैं.लेकिन लाइफस्टाइल और काम करने के तरीके में छोटे-छोटे बदलाव करके तनाव से छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है. हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप किस तरह से काम के तनाव को कम कर सकते हैं?

