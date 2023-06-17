Pudina Leaves: गर्मियों में पुदीने की पत्तियों के हैं अनगिनत फायदे, जानें किन दिक्कतों में है कारगर
topStories1hindi1741710
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Pudina Leaves: गर्मियों में पुदीने की पत्तियों के हैं अनगिनत फायदे, जानें किन दिक्कतों में है कारगर

Mint Leaves In Summers: गर्मियों में आम और पुदीने की चटनी लोगों को खूब पसंद आती है. पुदीने का सेवन शरीर को काफी ठंडक पहुंचाता है. आज हम जानेंगे कि इसकी पत्तियों में ऐसे कौन से गुण होते हैं, जो कई तरह की बीमारियों से राहत दिलाते हैं...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Pudina Leaves: गर्मियों में पुदीने की पत्तियों के हैं अनगिनत फायदे, जानें किन दिक्कतों में है कारगर

Pudina Leaves Benefits For Health: गर्मियों के मौसम में लोग ठंडी चीजों का सेवन करना पसंद करते हैं. ऐसे में लोग खीरा, आइस क्रीम, ठंडा पानी इन सब चीजों का सेवन करते हैं. इन्हीं सब में पुदीना भी इन गर्मियों में आता है. दरअसल, पुदीने की पत्तियां शरीर को ठंडक पहुंचाने का काम करती हैं. इसे भोजन में मिलाने से स्वाद बढ़ जाता है. कई सब्जियों में पुदीने की पत्तियां मिलाई जाती हैं.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Dance: पोते की शादी में खूब नाचे धर्मेंद्र, चाचा-चाची ने भी जमाई महफिल
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट
galwan clash
गलवान संघर्ष: खड़गे बोले - मोदी जी की 'क्लीन चिट' की वजह से चीन सफ़ल होता दिख रहा है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Sunny Leone ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, Bigg Boss OTT 2 में आएंगी नजर!
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma: आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर देखकर एक्टर की मां को लगा था झटका!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन