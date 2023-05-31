Skin Care Tips: गर्मियों में ये तरीके अपनाने से टैनिंग होगी दूर , चेहरा दिखेगा खूबसूरत
topStories1hindi1719246
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Skin Care Tips: गर्मियों में ये तरीके अपनाने से टैनिंग होगी दूर , चेहरा दिखेगा खूबसूरत

 Skin Tanning: गर्मियों में सभी लोगों को स्किन से जुड़ी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है.  हम यहां आपको कुछ टिप्स बताएंगे जो गर्मियों में होने वाली टैनिंग से आपको छुटकारा दिलाने में आपकी मदद करेंगे. 

 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Skin Care Tips: गर्मियों में ये तरीके अपनाने से टैनिंग होगी दूर , चेहरा दिखेगा खूबसूरत

Tips to Remove Skin Tanning: गर्मियों में ज्यादातर सभी लोगों को स्किन से जुड़ी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि गर्मियों के समय में पसीने, धूप की वजह से हमारी त्वचा पर रिएक्शन होने लगते हैं. ऐसे में टैनिंग (Tanning) की समस्या हो जाती है. वहीं टैनिंग (Tanning) की इस समस्या से बचने के लिए महिलाएं सनस्क्रीन का इस्तेमाल करती हैं. लेकिन सनस्क्रीन (Sunscreen) का भी त्वचा पर असर नहीं होता.  हम यहां आपको कुछ टिप्स बताएंगे जो गर्मियों में होने वाली टैनिंग से आपको छुटकारा दिलाने में आपकी मदद करेंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान