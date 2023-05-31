Skin Care Tips: नींबू और नमक को चेहरे लगाएं, 2 दिन में फेस पर आएगी चमक
topStories1hindi1719397
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Skin Care Tips: नींबू और नमक को चेहरे लगाएं, 2 दिन में फेस पर आएगी चमक

Lemon And Salt Benefits For Skin: स्किन की खूबसूरती को बढ़ाने के लिए नींबू काफी असरदार होता है. वहीं नमक आपकी स्किन से डेड सेल्स को बाहर निकलाने में मदद करता है. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Skin Care Tips: नींबू और नमक को चेहरे लगाएं, 2 दिन में फेस पर आएगी चमक

Lemon And Salt:  नींबू आपकी स्किन के लिए काफी असरदार होता है. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि नींबू में विटामिन सी (vitamin C) होता है जो स्किन से जुड़ी समस्याओं को दूर करने का काम करता है.  वहीं नमक आपकी स्किन से डेड सेल्स को बाहर निकलाने में मदद करता है. ऐसे में अगर आपर अपने चेहरे पर नींबू और नमक लगाते हैं तो आपको कई फायदे मिल सकते हैं.
नींबू और नमक चेहरे पर लगाने के फायदे-
डेड स्किन को हटाएं-

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
lifestyle
नाश्ते में बनाकर खाएं पौष्टिकता से भरपूर अलसी का पराठा, ब्लड प्रेशर रहेगा कंट्रोल
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी